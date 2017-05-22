Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water

A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed.
Junkin Media via AP
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia

National Politics

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope.

Examining North Korea’s missiles

World

Examining North Korea’s missiles

At a recent military parade, North Korea displayed several missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States. Here's a closer look at what some of them are designed to do.

Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights

Business

Victoria's Secret fashion show highlights

The laciest, if not raciest, catwalk event of the year — aka, the Victoria's Secret fashion show — took place in Paris on Nov. 30, 2016, featuring not just models in their underwear but stars including Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd.

Giant waterspout in Spain terrifies tourists, locals

World

Giant waterspout in Spain terrifies tourists, locals

Incredible footage of a giant waterspout off the coast of Valencia, Spain, was captured during a major storm at approximately 10 a.m. Nov. 26, 2016. The sea-faring twister may have reached wind speeds of more than 50 mph, but didn't cause any damage.

Nation & World Videos