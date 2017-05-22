Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water
A little girl sat on the edge of a dock in Canada, and watched a sea lion who popped his head out of the water to take a look at the tourists. Seconds later, the sea lion pulled her into the water. A man immediately jumped in to rescue the girl. Both walked away unharmed.
Junkin Media via AP
