May 19, 2017

Iranian self-immolates outside embassy in election protest

The Associated Press
BANGKOK

Thai police say an Iranian man set himself on fire in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bangkok to protest his country's presidential election.

Police say the unidentified man doused himself with gasoline before lighting himself on fire Friday outside the gate of the embassy. The man suffered burns all over his body and was taken to a hospital.

Pol Lt Col Noppadol Samart says the man was protesting Friday's presidential vote in Iran, though he did not know exactly what about the election the man was opposed to.

Iranians are voting in the first presidential election since the country's nuclear deal with world powers. The election is largely viewed as a referendum on the current president's more moderate policies as well as economic issues.

