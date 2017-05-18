Burger King is in court after it handed out flyers at a concentration camp memorial

It was the first ever regular concentration camp created in Nazi Germany. More than 188,00 people were imprisoned there, and at least 28,000 people died there.
So for many, the Dachau concentration camp memorial is a solemn place, akin to a cemetery.
Which is why the memorial museum that oversees the site is outraged that a local Burger King franchise has continually advertised itself with flyers in the memorial’s parking lot, according to multiple media reports.
According to the Evening Standard, more than 800,000 people visit the memorial each year, and many complained after they returned from their visit near Munich to find coupons and offers for Burger King stuffed under windshield wipers or into door handles.
“For many, Dachau is not just a memorial but a cemetery,” Dr. Gabriele Hammermann, head of the memorial site, told The Local. The advertisements are “disrespectful,” he said.
According to German newspaper Die Welt, the local Burger King has been doing this for years, and is not the first: McDonalds also did so in 1996 before stopping at the request of the memorial site.
The memorial’s employees first approached the owner of the restaurant, Ronny Otto, to ask him to stop as well, but Otto refused to meet with them, they told The Local. So instead they requested and eventually received a court order instructing Burger King to stop. On Wednesday, the two parties met in court, and Burger King Germany said they “very much regret that it has come to today's Court of Justice session.”
According to Hammermann, the final straw came the day an infamous gate was returned to the memorial after being stolen. The gate, inscribed with the words “Work will set you free” in German, was stolen in 2014, in a crime German Chancellor Angela Merkel called “appalling.” It was eventually recovered in Norway and returned in February. On the day the gate was restored to the memorial, Burger King employees were seen in uniform handing out flyers.
“Advertising is not compatible with the dignity of the place,” Hammermann told Die Welt.
Advertising for anything on government property is a contentious issue, in Germany as well as the United States. And while it is still unclear whether Burger King broke any laws, it has received plenty of heat from social media on the issue.
Burger King handing out flyers in Dachau concentration camp memorial! Seriously! So disrespectful. Shame on you. @BurgerKing #banburgerking— Alex De Luca (@alexdeluca75) May 18, 2017
Burger King!! Do not go to court to fight for your right to hand out flyers at Dachau. What is wrong with people.https://t.co/XVOJGaOLRm— Dara Grumdahl (@DearDara) May 18, 2017
Burger king have been repremanded for leafleating dachau..beggers belief..arbeit mach fries?— Roy Taylor (@sidrufdiamond) May 18, 2017
Comments