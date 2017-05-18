US imposes sanctions on Venezuela Supreme Court

A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag during a vigil for the victims of the clashes with the government's security forces, during protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Several humanitarian organizations and the opposition have accused the security forces of using too much violence during demonstrations against the government, which have left dozens dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester holds a shield adorned with an image of independence hero Simon Bolivar and a quote that reads in Spanish, "Damn the soldier who raises arms against his own people," in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters march to the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters march to the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Security forces Anti-government fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester throws a stone at security forces who tried to block marchers from reaching the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A masked anti-government protester shields himself during clashes with security forces, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Demonstrators hold candles during a vigil for the victims of the clashes with the government's security forces, during protest against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Several humanitarian organizations and the opposition have accused the security forces of using too much violence during demonstrations against the government, which have left dozens dead.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A water canon sprays at government protesters trying to reach the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Security forces fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester wearing a mask depicting the Monster Inc. character Sulley drives a motorbike through a barricade set up by fellow protesters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters make their way to the Interior Ministry, before clashing with National Guards who blocked them in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
A masked anti-government protester lobs a tear gas canister launched by security forces during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester holds a shield with nails protruding from it as he protects himself from tear gas canisters fired by security forces blocking an opposition march from reaching the Interior Minister in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters shield themselves from tear gas canisters as security forces disperse an opposition march and block them from reaching the Interior Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters face off with security forces blocking an opposition march from reaching the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters make their way to the Interior Ministry, before clashing with National Guards who blocked them in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester wearing a Venezuelan flag picks up a tear gas canister fired by security forces trying to disperse an opposition demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester is taken away on a motorcycle by other demonstrators after injuring his leg during clashes with security forces in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
An anti-government protester raises his violin before National Guards, as he yells not to shoot at protesters, creating a brief pause during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters shield themselves from tear gas as security forces try to disperse them, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters shield themselves from sprays of water as security forces try to disperse them, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A water canon sprays government protesters trying to reach the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
An anti-government protester wearing a Venezuelan flag picks up a tear gas canister fired by security forces trying to disperse an opposition demonstration, blocking it from reaching the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters use homemade shields to protect themselves from tear gas fired by security forces blocking them from reaching the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The blue shield at center is fashioned in the likeness of the cover of Venezuela's constitution. The protest in Caracas comes after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters stand around burning tires serving as a road barricade, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Thursday's protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters are met with tear gas fired by security forces as they try to march to the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
A petrol bomb flies towards its intended target during an anti-government protest, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements. More than 40 people have been killed in almost two months of unrest in Venezuela.
Fernando Llano
AP Photo
Anti-government protesters are met with tear gas fired by security forces as they try to march to the Interior Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The protest in Caracas comes after a tumultuous 24 hours of looting and protests in the western state of Tachira that led the government to send in troop reinforcements, and after almost two months of unrest nationwide in which more than 40 people have been killed.
Ariana Cubillos
AP Photo
