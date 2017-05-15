World

May 15, 2017 6:28 AM

South African opposition wants secret ballot on Zuma vote

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's political opposition is mounting its latest challenge to President Jacob Zuma, saying a parliamentary vote of no confidence should be conducted by secret ballot.

Opposition lawyers on Monday argued for the measure at the Constitutional Court in the belief that disgruntled lawmakers in the ruling party could turn against Zuma if their votes are not publicly disclosed and they have less fear of reprisals from his loyalists.

Baleka Mbete, the National Assembly speaker and a member of the ruling African National Congress, has said parliamentary rules don't allow a secret ballot.

Opposition party members are marching peacefully to the Johannesburg courthouse as the judges consider arguments on the matter.

Zuma, who has been enmeshed in scandals, has survived past votes of no confidence against him in the parliament.

