Pope makes 2 Fatima children saints on centenary of visions

Pope Francis leads a candle light vigil prayer at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Friday, May 12 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Paulo Duarte
AP Photo
Paulo Duarte
AP Photo
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, Friday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Cunha
Pope Francis walks past a statue of the Virgin Mary prior to the start of a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Pope Francis arrives at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima to celebrate a solemn Mass where he will canonize Jacinta and Francisco Marto, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Paulo Duarte
AP Photo
Pope Francis prays at the grave site of shepherd children Jacinta and Francisco Marto at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, Friday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Cunha
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Pope Francis, center, celebrates a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Pope Francis, right, arrives to celebrate a Mass where he will canonize shepherd children Jacinta and Francisco Marto at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, Friday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Cunha
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried in a procession for a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis where he will canonize shepherd children Jacinta and Francisco Marto at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, Friday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Novais
Pope Francis celebrates a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff will canonize on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Pope Francis delivers his homily during a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff canonized on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Novais
Pope Francis celebrates an open-air solemn Mass to canonize Jacinta and Francisco Marto, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Novais
Pope Francis holds up the Gospel Book during an open-air solemn Mass to canonize Jacinta and Francisco Marto, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Armando Franca
AP Photo
A nun takes images during an open-air solemn Mass by Pope Francis to canonize Jacinta and Francisco Marto, at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. Pope Francis urged Catholics on Friday to "tear down all walls" and spread peace as he traveled to this Portuguese shrine town to canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Armando Franca
AP Photo
Pool Photo via AP
Paulo Novais
Pope Francis delivers his homily during a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff canonized on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
Pope Francis delivers his homily during a mass at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Fatima, Portugal. The pontiff canonized on Saturday two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
Alessandra Tarantino
AP Photo
