World

May 09, 2017 10:33 AM

Fireworks cache explodes in Mexico, killing at least 12

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Authorities say at least 12 people have been killed by a fireworks explosion in central Mexico.

The Puebla state government reports that five of the dead are children and 30 other people are injured.

A government statement Tuesday says the blast took place the previous night in the town of San Isidro, in the Chilchotla municipality.

It says the fireworks were being stored in a home behind a church ahead of a May 15 religious celebration. A firecracker launched by someone outside landed on the stash, setting off the deadly blast and destroying the home.

Fireworks are a mainstay of holiday celebrations in Mexico, and accidental blasts are occasionally deadly. On Dec. 20 a particularly large explosion at a fireworks market outside Mexico City killed dozens of people.

