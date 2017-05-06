World

May 06, 2017 5:37 AM

Turkey issues warrants for 23 judges and prosecutors

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkey's state-run news agency says detention warrants have been issued for 23 judges and prosecutors who have been dismissed from their posts.

Anadolu news agency said Saturday the warrants were issued for 17 judges and six prosecutors for "membership in an armed terror organization." They are suspected of being followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who the government says is behind the July 15 coup attempt.

Gulen denies involvement in the coup.

Two judges were detained while working.

The suspects are among the 107 judges and prosecutors dismissed from public service Friday.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency last summer, more than 4,200 judges and prosecutors have been dismissed, an estimated 100,000 sacked from other public posts and more than 47,000 people arrested.

