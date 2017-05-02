‘I’ll kill you!’ Drunk airline passenger charged with choking an employee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina Pause 0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard 1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:15 Plane flies backwards and sideways at the Beaufort air show 0:36 Every one of us comes from immigrant stock 1:33 Second Batmobile built by Sumter doctor will resemble F-16 2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles 0:38 Fallen trees are gone but house remains the same 1:43 Hot dog: what to do if you see a pet left in a car Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

An American was arrested for choking an All Nippon Airways (ANA) employee while a plane was on the runway at Narita International Airport on May 1. The plane was bound for Los Angeles. This video shows two men fighting on a plane, as airline attendants intervene. One of the men then walks away, before returning to restart the fight. Twitter/Corey Hour via Storyful