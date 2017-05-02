World

May 02, 2017 6:02 AM

German police probe motives of man who killed fellow Afghan

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German police say they're trying to determine a motive for the killing of an asylum-seeker in Bavaria at the weekend, amid reports the suspect — a fellow Afghan — was angered by her conversion to Christianity.

The Bild newspaper quoted a sister of the 38-year-old victim claiming the attacker had singled her out after seeing her attend a church service.

The victim, whose name wasn't released by police, was stabbed in front of her two children outside a supermarket Saturday in the town of Prien, southeast of Munich. She later died in hospital.

A 29-year-old Afghan man was arrested at the scene and ordered held in a psychiatric institution.

Police spokesman Andreas Guske said Tuesday investigators have ruled out jealousy as a motive, but are otherwise keeping an open mind.

