World

May 02, 2017 2:16 AM

Egypt Interior Ministry: Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Cairo

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egypt's Interior Ministry says gunmen have attacked a police patrol in Cairo, killing three policemen and wounding five others before fleeing the scene.

The ministry says the attack took place late on Monday night in the neighborhood of Nasr City, when gunmen in two cars approached the patrol and opened fire at the policemen, killing three of them. The statement says two of the victims had the rank of captain.

The ministry also says the patrol exchanged fire with the attackers but did not say if any of them were wounded. An investigation is underway.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Apart from Islamic State group, the shadowy Hasm, or "Decisiveness," which the government suspects is linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, has carried out similar assault.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown by the numbers

Government shutdown by the numbers 1:21

Government shutdown by the numbers
Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?' 0:34

Pastor to Sanford: 'Do you think everyone should have health care?'
Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great' 1:10

Hilton Head resident to Sanford: 'That's what makes this country great'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos