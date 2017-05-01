World

8 killed as military plane crashes near Colombia capital

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian officials say a small military aircraft has crashed near the capital, killing eight people.

President Juan Manuel Santos has expressed his condolences on Twitter to the victims of Monday's accident.

Investigators are looking into what caused the accident. Local authorities have told the newspaper El Tiempo that the Cessna Caravan turboprop may have run into an antenna or encountered bad weather.

The Bogota newspaper says three civilians were among those on the plane and the highest-ranking military officer killed was a lieutenant coronel.

The flight was traveling to a small airport outside Bogota from a Colombian military base.

