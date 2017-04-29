World

April 29, 2017 5:25 AM

Knights of Malta vote for new leader after papal dispute

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

Members of the ancient Knights of Malta religious order are voting for a new leader after the old one was effectively ousted by Pope Francis. Setting the stage for drama, the former grand master has defied the pope and traveled to Rome for the election.

Knights garbed in black robes gathered for a Mass inside the order's Villa Magistrale on Rome's Aventine Hill ahead of the secret balloting on Saturday. Fifty-six knights eligible to cast ballots must choose a leader from a pool that, according to the order's rules, must have taken religious vows of poverty, obedience and chastity and hail from noble lineage.

The Vatican took over the sovereign lay Catholic order a dispute over condoms led leader Fra' Matthew Festing to resign in January.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Examining North Korea’s missiles

Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles
Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary 1:13

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary
Bill Farrow execution 1:02

Bill Farrow execution

View More Video

Nation & World Videos