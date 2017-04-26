World

EU takes legal action over new Hungarian education law

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union has launched legal action against Hungary over a new higher education law that critics say is aimed at shutting down a university founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

European Commission President Valdis Dombrovskis said Wednesday that the EU's executive arm has sent a "letter of formal notice" to Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

Dombrovskis said the action is based on "an in-depth legal assessment."

The higher education law was approved earlier this month and is set to enter force in October. The president of the Soros-backed Central European University says it means that his campus in Budapest might not be able to accept new students after Jan. 1.

