World

April 22, 2017 11:42 PM

US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japanese destroyers

The Associated Press
TOKYO

An American aircraft carrier heading toward the Korean Peninsula is conducting a joint exercise with Japanese naval ships in the Philippine Sea.

The U.S. Navy said in a statement that two Japanese destroyers joined the USS Carl Vinson carrier and two other U.S. warships Sunday as they continued their journey north in the western Pacific Ocean.

The Vinson canceled a scheduled visit to Australia to divert toward North Korea in a show of force, though it still conducted a curtailed training exercise with Australia before doing so.

Two Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers left Sasebo port in southern Japan on Friday to join the Vinson strike group. The U.S. group also includes a guided-missile cruiser and a guided-missile destroyer.

The exercise is designed to improve maritime response and defense capabilities.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Examining North Korea’s missiles

Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles
Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary 1:13

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary
Bill Farrow execution 1:02

Bill Farrow execution

View More Video

Nation & World Videos