World

April 15, 2017 4:08 AM

German investigators check further claim for Dortmund attack

The Associated Press
BERLIN

German investigators are examining a third possible claim of responsibility for the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus, this one containing far-right rhetoric.

Berlin's Tagesspiegel daily reported in its Saturday edition that it received an email Thursday evening in which the anonymous author mentions Adolf Hitler, rails against "multiculturalism" and says the Dortmund attack was a "final warning." Federal prosecutors confirmed that they received the mail from the newspaper.

Three explosions shattered a window on Dortmund's bus Tuesday. A player and a police officer were wounded.

Three copies of a note containing Islamic extremist rhetoric were found at the scene, but officials have raised the possibility it might be a red herring. Prosecutors have questioned the credibility of another claim posted online, suggesting a left-wing extremist motive.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Luke Donald: Chips-in to tie the lead at Harbour Town

Luke Donald: Chips-in to tie the lead at Harbour Town 0:51

Luke Donald: Chips-in to tie the lead at Harbour Town
Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night 1:35

Happening in Harbour Town: Here's what the Heritage yacht party scene looked like last night
'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move 2:40

'Sky's out, thighs out': Hilton Head teens tell us why Chubbies are a power move

View More Video

Nation & World Videos