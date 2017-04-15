World

April 15, 2017 4:03 AM

10 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan officials say at least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured when a massive mound of garbage collapsed on part of a poor neighborhood in the capital during festivities to mark the local new year.

The Disaster Management Center said Saturday that 75 people whose homes were damaged were being housed in a nearby school. The center said army soldiers were still searching the site to ensure that nobody was buried under the enormous heap of garbage.

The accident occurred Friday night in Colombo.

