Egypt beefs up security outside churches ahead of Easter

Egypt's Ministry of Interior says it has discovered the identity of the perpetrator of the Alexandria church bombing, one of two church bombings that took place during Palm Sunday prayers this week and killed 45 people.
The ministry said on its Facebook page that a 30-year-old worker at a petroleum company was identified as the suicide bomber using a DNA test, adding that it is yet to reveal the identity of a second suicide bomber who blew up a church in Tanta on the same day.
The ministry said that the perpetrator, Mahmoud Hassan Mubarak Abdallah who lived in Suez, was wanted by State Security and was part of the same terrorist cell that carried out the bombing of a chapel adjacent to Egypt's main Cathedral last December as well as other operations.
Comments