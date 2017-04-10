This 13-year-old girl has had four hearts — one of which was artificial

For almost her entire life, Chloe Narbonne had lived with a weak heart.
From her diagnosis a month after her birth until her first heart failed at the age of 11, the 13-year-old girl from Worcester, England dealt with dilated cardiomyopathy, which describes an enlarged heart that cannot properly pump blood. Her medical condition, the Guardian reported Monday, led her to eventually cycle through four hearts — including an artificial one to bridge her from a failing transplant to its successful replacement less than a year ago.
The artificial heart transplant, which had been done only a handful of times in Britain, made Chloe the youngest child in the country to receive the technology, the paper reported.
“Because I had so deteriorated, it was my only lifeline,” Chloe told the Guardian, describing the artificial heart she needed for a few weeks before she received a second heart transplant. “I feel well, like my normal self, but not quite my normal self, not after what I’ve been through. I guess the artificial heart was my lifesaver; it’s what kept me alive until I got another heart.”
Chloe’s original heart failed while she was a student in primary school, but doctors considered the artificial heart only when her first transplant also began to fail, the Guardian reported.
According to the National Institutes of Health, total artificial hearts are generally considered a last resort, for “only people who have tried every other type of treatment, except heart transplant.” SynCardia, the manufacturer of Chloe’s artificial heart, explicitly describes their total artificial heart as intended to support patients until a successful donated heart can be found.
By the time doctors considered the artificial heart for Chloe, she fit that description, the Guardian reported: near death, too far away from another available transplant without some replacement for her heart.
But even the process of transplanting the artificial heart was grueling. According to the Guardian, doctors eventually had to move Chloe to a different hospital — with her torso split open, her body running on an oxygenation machine — so that a surgeon could perform the life-saving surgery to put the artificial heart in her chest. Chloe also needed a smaller version of the typical artificial heart because of her age and her size.
A few weeks afterward, she finally received her second donor heart, which has pumped blood successfully since, the Guardian reported.
The artificial heart transplant placed Chloe among a tiny group of patients who have received the technology and an even smaller group of children who have needed artificial hearts to survive. About 5,000 heart transplants happen annually, according to the American College of Cardiology, but the Guardian reported less than 2,000 people have ever received an artificial heart.
Chloe was one of a few dozen children in the world to depend on an artificial heart, however briefly. Jordan Merecka, the first child in the United States to receive an artificial heart, was 17 with congenital heart failure when he underwent surgery in May 2011. After several months in the hospital — during which he even fell in love with another heart transplant patient, according to USA Today — he received a donor heart that October.
Last December, an 11-year-old boy from Illinois became the youngest to receive the same version of the heart Chloe did, USA Today reported. The youngest-ever recipient of an artificial heart, according to SynCardia, was a 9-year-old in 2013.
