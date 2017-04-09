Somalia's new army chief survives car bomb that kills 13

1:37 Gullah/Geechee Visitors Center offers information on Beaufort County's African-American heritage Pause

1:06 Kettle corn made easy

1:14 What's next for the port of Port Royal?

1:23 Don’t say things that aren’t nice… stop doing that … he’s a grown man

1:18 The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets

1:03 5 times natural disasters changed sports' history

1:05 What does the vice president of Boeing think about golf?

0:50 It's an apology ... we want our money back

0:40 Public comment on Arts Center of Coastal Carolina lights