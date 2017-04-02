World

April 2, 2017 9:12 AM

German police: Newspaper carrier kills complaining customer

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Police say a newspaper carrier in the northern German city of Lueneburg stabbed and killed a customer who had repeatedly complained about delivery problems.

Police said Sunday that the 42-year-old paper man got into an argument with the 51-year-old customer outside the customer's home Saturday afternoon, and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.

A 23-year-old relative of the victim who witnessed the fight grabbed the newspaper carrier and held him until police arrived and arrested him.

The homeowner was rushed to a hospital, but died a short time later.

Neither man was named in keeping with German privacy laws.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

View more video

Nation & World Videos