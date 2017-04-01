World

April 1, 2017 5:09 PM

Paraguay's president fires interior minister, police chief

By PEDRO SERVIN Associated Press.
ASUNCION, Paraguay

President Horacio Cartes has fired Paraguay's interior minister and top police official in the killing of young opposition party leader, a death that came amid violent clashes overnight sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election.

Cartes said Saturday that Interior Minister Tadeo Rojas and national police chief, Crispulo Sotelo, had been let go.

Rodrigo Quintana, 25, was killed at the headquarters of a liberal youth activist group, a different location than the congress building where most of the violence took place.

Demonstrators set fires around the legislative building after the vote to allow Cartes to run again in a country haunted by the 35-year rule of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner.

