Paraguay's president fires interior minister, police chief

President Horacio Cartes has fired Paraguay's interior minister and top police official in the killing of young opposition party leader, a death that came amid violent clashes overnight sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election.
Cartes said Saturday that Interior Minister Tadeo Rojas and national police chief, Crispulo Sotelo, had been let go.
Rodrigo Quintana, 25, was killed at the headquarters of a liberal youth activist group, a different location than the congress building where most of the violence took place.
Demonstrators set fires around the legislative building after the vote to allow Cartes to run again in a country haunted by the 35-year rule of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner.
