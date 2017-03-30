S. Korean ex-president jailed over corruption allegations

0:55 WWII pilot gets warm welcome home more than 70 years after his death Pause

1:26 Sheriff and coroner on the seriousness of the county's growing opioid problem

1:24 Rachel and the bachelors take the stage for the "Bachelor Nation" spelling bee

1:27 Extras await their closeup as 'The Bachelorette' films on Hilton Head Island

1:21 Columbia fireflies get stadium ready for the new season

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

0:43 Wrecked boats on Factory Creek removed

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option