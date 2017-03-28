Paris clashes over police killing of Chinese man; 3 injured

Violent clashes in Paris between baton-wielding police and protesters outraged at the police killing of a Chinese man in his home have seen three police officers injured and 35 protesters arrested, authorities said Tuesday.
Demonstrators, who were from the Asian community, gathered Monday night outside the multicultural 19th district's police station in the northeast of the French capital, said Agnes Thibault-Lecuivre, of the Paris Prosecutor's Office.
The crowds of protesters gathered in homage to a Chinese man killed Sunday by a police officer, angry at reports that he was shot in his home in front of his children while he was cutting up fish and didn't attack. Police say the officer fired in self-defense during a raid because the victim, whom Chinese media say is Chinese, wounded an officer with a "bladed weapon."
With chants of "murderers" and candles that spelled "opposition to violence" lining the road Monday night, scores of demonstrators broke down barricades, threw projectiles and set fire to a car during the brutal clashes with myriad police that lasted several hours.
A parked car was set on fire, with firefighters rushing to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities said that 26 demonstrators were held for participating in a group planning violence, six for throwing projectiles, and three others for violence against police that saw a police car damaged by arson.
China's state-run Xinhua News Agency says that the Chinese Embassy in Paris has urged French authorities to ascertain the circumstances of the killing quickly and to handle the case in a fair manner.
It adds that, according to witnesses, one man of Chinese origin was injured in the clashes.
The latest violence comes just days after several thousand people marched in Paris against police violence, in a show of anger sparked by the alleged rape in February of a young black man with a police baton, and other police abuse. Anarchists faced off with riot police at the end of that march, and tear gas was fired. But clashes remained limited in scope and violence.
The alleged police rape of Theo in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois turned the 22-year-old into a symbol for minorities standing up to police violence. His last name hasn't been publicly released.
