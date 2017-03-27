8 teen mountaineers die on school trip despite classmates’ efforts to dig them out

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort Pause

1:10 Sailboats race on the Beaufort River

1:04 Single mother of four on what motivates her

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know

1:16 At Hilton Head National forum, residents go one-on-one with developer's architect

1:01 Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding