Russian protest leader hit with comparatively light fine

1:10 Sailboats race on the Beaufort River Pause

1:27 Dancing With Our Stars in Beaufort

1:14 5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

1:01 Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding

0:49 Thornwell describes the Gamecocks overcoming halftime deficit to beat Florida

1:48 Lindsey Graham Town Hall

1:51 Final Four! Gamecocks advance in NCAA Tournament

1:05 Beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know

1:27 Coming attraction: what's next at the Santa Elena Center