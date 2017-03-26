Exit polls show party of Bulgaria's former PM leading

Bulgarian ex-Premier Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, speaks to media after voting, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the center-right GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Bulgarian Socialists' Party leader Kornelia Ninova smiles before voting in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Valentina Petrova
AP Photo
Bulgarian Socialists' Party leader Kornelia Ninova smiles as she casts her vote in Sofia on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Valentina Petrova
AP Photo
Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, casts his vote at a polling station in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
A Bulgarian man casts his vote in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put Bulgarian ex-Premier Boiko Borisov's center-right GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, reaches for his national identification card upon arriving at a voting station in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, speaks to the media after casting his vote in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, exits a voting cabin in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Bulgarian former Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, exits a voting cabin in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
Bulgarian ex-Premier Boiko Borisov, leader of the center-right GERB party, drives a vintage Mercedes as he leaves a voting station, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, March 26, 2017. Bulgarians are heading to the polls for the third time in four years in a snap vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member country closer to Russia as surveys put the center-right GERB party neck-and-neck with the Socialist Party.
Vadim Ghirda
AP Photo
