Turkey to seek extradition of militant from Netherlands

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust Pause

0:52 Corner Perk changed up the way you order, here's why

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation

1:01 Amazing Nat Geo WILD video shows Lowcountry dolphins strandfeeding

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

0:53 On the water with Beaufort County marine debris removal team

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping in Birmingham

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:53 Macon mother grieves after gun violence claims second son