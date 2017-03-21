Would you give up your license to save your family about $2,000 on your funeral?

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation Pause

0:58 Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run

3:24 Frank Martin: USC has good offense to go with great defense