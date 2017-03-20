Electronics to be banned from cabin on some flights from Middle East, reports say

1:40 Extensive damage to home from fire; under investigation Pause

0:58 Alligator safety around lagoons, ponds, with 'Ali' and 'Ali 2'

1:01 The doll that survived the Holocaust

0:44 Things you take for granted are the ones you miss the most

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'

0:49 Charles Gay: 'I've got mixed feelings over selling it.'

1:05 Pool Bar Jim's is back!

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option

1:05 Hauling in the trash — hundreds of pounds worth