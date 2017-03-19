Afghan soldier shoots, wounds 3 US troops

0:41 Driving Coligny Circle at night Pause

2:32 Video: How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

0:51 Rep. Mark Sanford faces tough questions at Hilton Head town hall

0:59 Clyburn leads dedication of Reconstruction Era monument

0:46 What's up with the brown pellets all over the beach?

0:49 Charles Gay: 'I've got mixed feelings over selling it.'

1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach

0:51 When the beach looks like a jellyfish graveyard

0:39 Sun City's new homes include 'super shower' option