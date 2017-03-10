‘Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?’ judge asks. Now he's an ex-judge

1:33 Sheriff Tanner: 'ridiculous' to think we'd try to stop a protest Pause

2:21 Do you know South Carolina bike laws?

0:55 Hilton Head Island St. Patrick's Day Parade highlights

0:42 Straw poll at town hall: No to Hilton Head National redevelopment

1:05 Sprout Momma's 'absolutely crazy' (good) Danish-style rye

0:36 Meet Hilton, our very own great white

0:56 Meet Beaufort the tiger shark

2:49 Chad Holbrook recaps comeback win over Winthrop

0:54 Pat Conroy's widow: 'It's helped me with the grieving process.'