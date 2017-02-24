Attacks near Syria town captured from IS kill 60

1:43 Voices of the community: Lady's Island residents on development Pause

0:53 'Feels like yesterday', mother says as she remembers her slain son

1:09 After review, US 17 widening will include light at SC 315

0:40 'I don't want anyone else to die': sister of man killed on US 17 speaks out at public meeting

1:15 Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

0:27 Savannah officers rush potential Talmadge Bridge suicide from behind, rescue him

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:24 'Cook them 'til they're gone': serving oysters for up to 800