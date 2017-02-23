Whose armrest is it, anyway? The unspoken etiquette of airline, bus and train travel.

0:40 'They're cute until they're in your house': Flying squirrels a major pest in Lowcountry Pause

0:50 Burned-out Beaufort County Black Chamber building begins coming down

0:54 Jennifer Pinckney: 'I'm making the best of it.'

0:48 Crane arrives to recover boats from Palmetto Bay Marina

0:27 Savannah officers rush potential Talmadge Bridge suicide from behind, rescue him

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents