Texting during meals is the start of war, Pope Francis warns

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

1:13 Floating and submerged debris frequently seen in area waters since Hurricane Matthew

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

3:10 Tiffany Evans, known from her mugshot as 'zombie prostitute,' tells her story

0:38 'Now not a good time to be flying around' on local waterways

1:09 Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

1:10 Wind long gone, Hurricane Matthew still batters Coastal Discovery Museum

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant