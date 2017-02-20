US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

0:19 Investigation after cyclist killed near Shelter Cove

2:53 Bluffton leaders recognize 'Chopped Junior' contestant

1:09 Sinkhole swallows two cars with passengers inside

1:24 'Cook them 'til they're gone': serving oysters for up to 800

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

0:20 I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

1:57 Students on North Charleston bus arrested in tussle with police

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island