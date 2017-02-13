German nationalists mull expulsion over Nazi past comments

1:09 Repairs to Hudson's hurricane-damaged docks nearly complete Pause

1:30 A Taste of Gullah explained

0:36 'Hilton Head' branding, in greater Bluffton

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:57 PJ Dozier is a unique talent for the Gamecocks

1:20 Bluffton home destroyed in fire. Neighbor: Watched it 'turn into a roman candle'

1:25 The men behind the voices

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market