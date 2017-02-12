World

February 12, 2017 4:22 AM

Dutch populist Wilders warns of backlash if he is frozen out

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch populist Geert Wilders says mainstream politicians in the Netherlands will have to work with his Party for Freedom if voters strongly back his anti-immigration, anti-European Union platform in the country's upcoming election, or face a peaceful backlash.

Wilders' Party for Freedom is polling strongly ahead of the March 15 election for the lower house of Parliament. Mainstream parties, however, have ruled out working in a coalition government with him. That means it would be extremely difficult for him to form a government, since the Dutch electoral system all but guarantees coalitions.

In a television interview Sunday, Wilders says "If voters make the PVV really big — I'm not talking about two or three extra seats, but really big ... they will have to" work with his party.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

View more video

Nation & World Videos