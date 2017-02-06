EU diplomats back continued Russia sanctions

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County Pause

1:11 The daffodils are blooming early in Bluffton this year

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:10 Wind long gone, Hurricane Matthew still batters Coastal Discovery Museum

1:05 Popular or lesser known music, which is harder to play?

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

1:18 What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study