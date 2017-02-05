7 percent of Australian Catholic priests accused of abuse

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks Pause

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County

1:43 ‘Annie,’ the 2,300-year-old mummy who wears flip-flops

1:11 The daffodils are blooming early in Bluffton this year

1:22 Candyland-themed Daddy Daughter Dance a hit

1:02 Police: Columbia firefighter wanted for questioning in fatal arson

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:05 Popular or lesser known music, which is harder to play?

1:01 SC's first gay legislator focused on the issues, not sexuality