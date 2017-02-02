White House stands by Trump’s first military raid, despite civilian, U.S. casualties

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island Pause

0:45 And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ...

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:55 Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

4:08 Video shows RideKC bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane

1:14 Cross Schools expansion plans include improved athletic programs

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: "It is a successful operation by all standards"

0:43 Flooding on Hilton Head day after Matthew