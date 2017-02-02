U.S. officials rally around Australia after Trump cuts call with prime minister short

0:45 And the ArtPop Beaufort winners are ... Pause

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:55 Huntsman talks to the hounds ... and they speak back

0:46 Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Beaufort star

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

0:47 Whom to choose? Hilton Head's Singleton picks FIU, at the horn

1:14 Cross Schools expansion plans include improved athletic programs

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents