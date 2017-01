Shooting at Canadian mosque leaves multiple dead, per media reports

1:50 In praise of David Lauderdale Pause

0:23 You're going to love this view of "Little Blue"

1:24 Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

5:29 SC native Stephen Colbert speaks to Congressional committee

1:24 HHCA students on the school's proposed move to Bluffton

6:46 Hilton Head Christian video shown to parents (full length)

0:42 Bluffton move will benefit students as well as student athletes

0:46 A video tour of HHCA's property in Bluffton