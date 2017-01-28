Iraqi forces discover chemical warfare agent in Mosul

1:24 HHCA students on the school's proposed move to Bluffton Pause

1:44 How to build your own chopped salad

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

0:54 Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

1:23 Chad Holbrook: Pitching will be Gamecocks' backbone

0:44 How does the new Wal-Mart Supercenter at Bluffton Gateway look on grand opening day?

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ