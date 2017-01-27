Elderly survivors visit Auschwitz 72 years after liberation

A man visits Auschwitz-Birkenau at sunrise on the 72nd anniversary of the liberation of the German death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Sigmar Gabriel, right, attend a ceremony during the International Holocaust Remembrance Day at the German Parliament, Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
A holocaust survivor places flowers in commemoration of the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Holocaust survivors commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
A holocaust survivor commemorate the people killed by the Nazis at the former Auschwitz Germany Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day that marks the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Jan. 27, 1945.
Czarek Sokolowski
AP Photo
Comments