Avalanche rescue continues as crews mourn colleagues

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift Pause

0:45 Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

2:36 Former President Barack Obama speaks with SC native Stephen Colbert

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

1:08 'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

0:15 David's World: Shasta's pluff mud bath

5:00 Coach Dawn Staley after win over MSU

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'