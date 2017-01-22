German Foreign Minister: Trump's election marks new era

1:21 'Cookies and Concerns' brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort Pause

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

1:39 Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

0:35 Death investigated after Beaufort car fire

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

1:21 Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week