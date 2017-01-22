Turkey's president eager to hear Trump's policies on Mideast

1:21 'Cookies and Concerns' brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort Pause

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

0:38 Vintage Packard pulled from lagoon at Concours

0:50 Chili Cook Off participant reveals secret ingredient

0:56 Hurricane debris pickup hits hits obstacles on non-plantation private roads

0:55 Her son was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago. Here's why she's not going to his killer's execution.

0:44 Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:51 Giant explosions rock Mexican fireworks market