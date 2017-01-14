'We waited for decades': Polish govt welcomes US troops

1:29 Amazing video records 2,000-pound great white caught off Hilton Head Island Pause

1:21 Dinosaurs to come alive this weekend in Savannah

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new?

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

1:08 'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline