Experience an avalanche, thanks to a snowboarder lucky to be alive

It might be the first video that shows what an avalanche looks like from where the avalanche started.
Even better, the man who shot the video is alive and well.
Tom Oye, a 29-year-old Australian who moved to Canada four years ago, was snowboarding Wednesday morning in Whistler with a helmet-mounted camera when it started. The mountain makes a distinct groaning noise in the video, and then the snow starts splitting as Oye mutters a curse.
[Warning, video contains profanity.]
Oye, thinking quickly, inflates his Jetforce inflatable backpack, which inflates similar to a car’s airbag. The avalanche airbags work by making the snowboarder a larger object, which rise to the surface during avalanches while smaller objects are pushed to the bottom.
The video then shows Oye tumbling through the snow, losing visibility multiple times before cruising to a stop at the bottom, safely on top of the snow. He looks around for a bit before another boarder comes up to ask him if he’s OK.
“Yeah, I’m fine,” Oye said. “That was, uh, that was a little scary.”
The video has more than 7 million views as of Friday afternoon.
Oye is a bartender in Whistler and has always been interested in extreme sports, his family told the Vancouver Sun. Oye got the inflatable backpack as a gift from family and friends only a month earlier, according to the Vancouver Sun, and depending on the model they cost between $1,000 and $2,000.
Even with an airbag, surviving an avalanche is not guaranteed. Pieps says with their product, users have an 89 percent chance of survival, compared to a 78 percent chance normally. It reduces the critical burial risk from 47 percent to 20 percent.
