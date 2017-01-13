Experience an avalanche, thanks to a snowboarder lucky to be alive

1:29 Amazing video records 2,000-pound great white caught off Hilton Head Island Pause

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new?

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark

1:08 'I could hear the gentleman screaming': Inside the rescue of Hilton Head fire victim

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

1:51 Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation

1:24 Morning wreck backs up Hilton Head Island-bound traffic

0:39 Stranded boat owners need one more miracle